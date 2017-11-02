China provides minesweeping assistance for Cambodia and Laos

NANJING, Nov. 2, (ChinaMil) -- A ceremony marking the completion of the humanitarian mine-sweeping training course provided by the Chinese government for Cambodia and Laos was held at the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Nanjing on November 1, 2017.

Fifty-nine trainees from Cambodia and Laos attended the six-week-long training course hosted by the Army Engineering University. The trainees learned the specialized knowledge on how to handle land mines and explosives, and how to sue the mine detection and removal equipment, had a good command of the standards, procedures of the humanitarian mine sweeping operations. Besides in-door classes, they also had field minesweeping practice.

At the ceremony, the representative of the Chinese government handed over a batch of mine detection and removal equipment and protective gear donated by the Chinese government to the government representatives of Cambodia and Laos.

According to the statistics, China has provided humanitarian minesweeping aids to more than 40 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in forms of holding minesweeping training courses, dispatching experts to these countries to offer onsite guidance, and donating mine detection and removal equipment since 1998.