China promotes military anti-graft chief to general



Xi Jinping (C), chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), poses for a group photo with Zhang Shengmin (1st L), secretary of CMC discipline inspection commission, after a promotion ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2017. The Central Military Commission (CMC) on Thursday promoted Zhang Shengmin to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers on active service in China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) on Thursday promoted Zhang Shengmin, secretary of its discipline inspection commission, to the rank of general, the highest rank for officers on active service in China.

At the promotion ceremony, CMC Chairman Xi Jinping presented Zhang with a certificate of command, shook hands with him and extended his congratulations.

Zhang is also a member of the CMC.