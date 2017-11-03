China launches new-round demining action in Guangxi along China-Vietnam border

NANNING, Nov. 3 (ChinaMil) -- China will start comprehensive minesweeping actions in the remaining minefields on the Chinese side along the China-Vietnam border so as to completely eliminate the remaining mines in these areas. The actions have been approved by the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China.

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Government, the Army under the PLA Southern Theater Command and the PLA Guangxi Military Command have set up a joint minesweeping leading group responsible for demining actions in the Guangxi section of the China-Vietnam border.

The minesweeping leading group held its first meeting Monday in Nanning, capital city of Guangxi, to make comprehensive arrangements of the new round of minesweeping tasks in the Guangxi section along the China-Vietnam border.

Since the 1990s, China has carried out two major minesweeping actions as well as one action for border delimitation and boundary marker erection in the Guangxi section along the China-Vietnam border. But some minefields have remained to be cleaned up yet due to unfavorable geographical conditions.

The minesweeping operations will be conducted at the borderline areas in eight cities and counties, including Dongxing, Pingxiang, Longzhou and Daxin, during which 53 minefields with a total area of more than 2 million square meters will be demined or enclosed.