BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday encouraged troops at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) support base in Djibouti to help promote international and regional peace and stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), had a video chat with PLA troops stationed there while inspecting the CMC joint battle command center as its commander in chief.