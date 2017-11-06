CMC issues guideline to affirm loyalty to CPC, Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's military should take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as their guide to fully implement President Xi's thinking on strengthening the military, and must follow the absolute leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Central Military Commission (CMC) said on Sunday.

According to a guideline released by the CMC, the army should be absolutely loyal, honest and reliable to Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC.

The army should follow Xi's command, answer to his order, and never worry him, said the guideline.

The CMC also said the armed forces should deeply and comprehensively implement the system by which the chairman of the CMC has overall responsibility for the army.

The guideline said, the responsibility system points out the fundamental direction for the army's construction and benefits the development on strengthening the military, the long-term peace and stability of the CPC and the country, and the future destiny of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.