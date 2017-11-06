Chinese Air Force team leaves for aerobatic shows in UAE, Pakistan

URUMQI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Air Force's August 1st Air Demonstration Team on Monday left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the Dubai Airshow, which is scheduled to last from Nov. 12-16.

The team will also visit Pakistan after the airshow and stage aerobatic performances there on Nov. 20, according to the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.

Seven J-10 aerobatic fighter jets embarked on the trip.

Shen Jinke, spokesman of the PLA Air Force, said the air force is ready for pragmatic exchange and cooperation in more fields and many levels with air forces of other countries and to make new contributions to peace and development.

The team has staged more than 600 aerobatic shows for delegations from 168 countries and regions. It has also visited several countries for performances, including Russia and Thailand.