China Military

Peacekeepers of the 4th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) attend a rally marking the establishment of the battalion and its expedition to S. Sudan in Zhengzhou, capital city of Central China’s Henan province, November 6, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 7 (ChinaMil) -- The 700 troops of the 4th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) all arrived Monday in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China’s Henan province, and they will leave in four batches for South Sudan to take over peacekeepers of the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to perform peacekeeping missions there.

The 700 peacekeepers, mainly coming from the 83rd Combined Corps of the PLA Army, consist of infantrymen, artillerymen, scouts and engineers. They will be deployed to their mission area in Juba, capital of South Sudan to perform such missions as protecting local civilians, United Nations personnel and humanitarian assistance staff, as well as defense area patrol and guarding, armed escort and so on.

The first batch of peacekeepers of the battalion is scheduled to depart from Zhengzhou on November 14 and fly to their mission area in Juba.

