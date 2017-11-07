China's peacekeeping helicopter makes maiden mission flight in Darfur

The airport crew unload the materials from the Chinese peacekeeping helicopter at an airport in Nyala, Sudan, Nov 6, 2017. (81.cn/Jia Han)

BEIJING, Nov. 7, (ChinaMil) -- China's first peacekeeping helicopter detachment successfully completed the material transport mission for the African Union/United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on Nov. 6. This is the first mission flight the detachment has performed since deployed in the mission area in Darfur of Sudan in August.

A Mi-171 multi-purpose helicopter assigned to the detachment took off from the El Fasher Airport at 11:30 a.m., local time, transporting two tons of materials from El Fasher to Nyala, a city located 200 km outside El Fasher.

This mission is very challenging as the weight of the material onboard almost reaches the loading limit of the helicopter, and the air route is very close to the no-fly zone. Three hours later, the helicopter returned to El Fasher safe and sound after completing the mission.

Since deployed to the mission area in Darfur of Sudan in August, 2017, the Chinese peacekeeping helicopters detachment have passed the aviation assessment conducted by UNAMID and obtained respectively the UNAMID's permission to fly on Oct 18 and the permission by the Sudanese government and military on Nov 2.

Before fulfilling the first mission flight, on Nov. 4, two helicopters of the detachment successfully completed the adaptability ferrying take-off and landing training.