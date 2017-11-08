China calls for patience over probe of chemical weapons use in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy called on the Security Council members to be patient on Tuesday over the investigation of the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The Security Council was briefed Tuesday afternoon on the findings of a latest report of the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations.

Since there is call within the Security Council for the improvement of JIM's methodology and a refinement of its mandate, Security Council members should continue to patiently negotiate on JIM's methodology, its mandate and the extension of its mandate and strive for a united message, said Wu Haitao, the charges d'affaires of the Chinese mission to the United Nations.

"This will help find out the truth of the attacks and bring those responsible to justice and deter attacks in Syria in the future," Wu told the council.

China supports JIM to carry out its work in a thorough, objective and impartial way. However, the investigation should be based on solid evidence and reach conclusions that can stand the test of time and is based on verifiable facts, he said.

China noted that JIM decided not to carry out on-site field investigation in Khan Shaykhun and Umm Hawsh partly due to security concerns, he said.

China strongly opposes the use of chemical weapons by any state, organization or individual, for any purpose, or under any circumstances, said the Chinese envoy. "China strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria."

He said a political solution is the only way out for the Syria issue, and thanks to international efforts, there is positive momentum.

Political settlement of the Syria crisis is at a new and critical stage, he said.

"China calls on members of the Security Council to focus on the big picture of maintaining the Syrian political process and stay united on the Syrian chemical weapon issue so as to create favorable conditions for the attainment of a solution acceptable to all parties in Syria through Geneva talks and at the same time play a constructive role for the thorough, impartial and appropriate solution of the Syria issue as soon as possible."