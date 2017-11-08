Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives in Mozambique for visit

Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives in Maputo, capital of Mozambique on November 7, 2017. (81.cn/Jiang Shan)

MAPUTO, Nov. 8 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's hospital ship Peace Ark, which is on the "Harmonious Mission-2017", arrived Monday at the Maputo Port in Maputo, capital of Mozambique, for an 8-day goodwill visit. The hospital ship will also provide humanitarian medical services in Mozambique.

Mozambique is the 36th country the Peace Ark has visited since it joined the PLA Navy in 2008. Over 500 people including officials from the Mozambique Defense Ministry and Navy, working staff of the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique, local overseas Chinese welcomed the Chinese naval hospital ship at the port.

Rear Admiral Guan Bailin, deputy chief of staff of the PLA Navy's East China Sea Fleet and commanding officer of the "Harmonious Mission-2017" task, will call on Mozambican Minister of Health and Deputy Defense Minister.

The ship-based hospital on the Peace Ark will receive patients, meanwhile, medical experts working on the Peace Ark will go to Mozambican military hospitals to provide medical service and conduct professional exchange with Mozambican military medical workers.

Sailors and doctors from the Chinese hospital ship will also visit the Confucius Institute at Universidade Eduardo Mondelane and a special school in Maputo.

Signalmen raise the national flags of China and Mozambique as the Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark arrives at the Maputo Port in Maputo, capital of Mozambique on Nov. 7, 2017. (81.cn/Jiang Shan)