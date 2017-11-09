China Military

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday the Sino-U.S. relations are "at a new historic starting point."

"China is willing to work together with the United States to respect each other, stick to mutual benefit and reciprocity, focus on cooperation, and manage and control differences," Xi said during talks with visiting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the two presidents have had in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties and issues of common concern, and reached broad consensus, he said.

"We believe the Sino-U.S. relations concern not only the well-being of both peoples, but also world peace, prosperity and stability," Xi said.

The presidents also agreed that cooperation is the "only correct choice" for China and the United States, and a better future would only be achieved through win-win cooperation, according to Xi.

"There can be no more important subjects than China-U.S. relations," Trump said at the talks. "We have a capacity to solve world problems for many years to come."