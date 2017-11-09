Chinese army chief meets with commander of Zimbabwe Defense Forces

Gen. Li Zuocheng (L), chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission, holds a welcoming ceremony for Gen. Constantine Guveya Chiwenga (R), commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, in Beijing on Nov 8, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (ChinaMil) -- Gen. Li Zuocheng, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, met with Gen. Constantine Guveya Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li said China and Zimbabwe are all-weather friends, in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe have held many meetings and reached important consensus on deepening the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Zimbabwe, charting the direction for future development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Li said the Chinese military is willing to make joint efforts with the Zimbabwe military to maintain high-level exchange of visits, deepen pragmatic cooperation in areas of personnel training, college education, as well as equipment and technology, continuously elevating the level of relations between the two militaries.

Li also introduced the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to Chiwenga. He said the 19th CPC National Congress will also have a far-reaching impact on China's development of relations with world countries including Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga congratulated the success of the 19th CPC National Congress. He said Zimbabwe is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation in all fields with China to promote the rapid development of bilateral state and military relations between the two countries.

Before their meeting, Li held a welcoming ceremony for Chiwenga and accompanied him to review the honor guard of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

