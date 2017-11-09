UNMISS Sector South commander visits Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (ChinaMil) -- Brigadier General Kindu Tegegn, commander of the Sector South of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), visited the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan in early November to say goodbye to Chinese peacekeepers, who will return to China for troop rotation in early December.

Tegegn expressed his appreciations for the outstanding contributions made by the Chinese peacekeepers to promoting the peace process in South Sudan.

“The Chinese battalion is a trustworthy force and an example of the Sector South of the UNMISS,” he said. “The UNMISS Sector South is proud of having Chinese battalion,” he added.

Since deployed to its mission area last December, the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan has fulfilled 36 long-range armed escort missions, conducted weapon clearance operations in the refugee camps for 15 times, dealt with 37 incidents regarding armed personnel’s entrance into weapon-prohibited areas and deterred 103 thefts.