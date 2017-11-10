Chinese defense chief meets with Cape Verde defense and foreign minister

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan (L) accompanies the visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Defense of Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tavares (R) to review the honor guards of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a welcome ceremony in Beijing on November 9, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/ Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Chang Wanquan held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Defense of Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tavares in Beijing on Thursday .

Chang said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Cape Verde 41 years ago, the two countries have enjoyed healthy and fast-developing relationship, growing political mutual trust, and fruitful pragmatic cooperation.

As an important part of bilateral relations, the military-to-military relations between the two countries have developed smoothly in recent years and cooperation in various areas has borne plenty of fruits, Chang added.

Chang said China is willing to work with Cape Verde to continuously enhance the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries and make positive contributions to world peace and regional stability.

Tavares expressed his congratulations on the successful 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and wished China new achievements in the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He said Cape Verde is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in all areas and push the relations between the two countries and militaries to a new level.

Before their meeting, Chang held a welcome ceremony for Tavares and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

