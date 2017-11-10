PLAN sends destroyer to Int'l fleet review in Thailand

ZHOUSHAN, Nov. 10 (ChinaMil) -- At the invitation of the Royal Thai Navy, China's guided-missile destroyer Zhengzhou (Hull 151) set sail Thursday from a naval port in Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province for Thailand to participate in the International Fleet Review 2017 marking the 50th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The International Fleet Review 2017 will be held in and around Pattaya Bay of Thailand from 13 to 22 November.

The Chinese destroyer and its sailors will join more than 40 warships and 10,000 naval soldiers from 30 countries in the fleet review, naval military parade and other activities.

The type-052C destroyer Zhengzhou, the fourth type-052C destroyer following the Lanzhou (170), Haikou (171) and Changchun (150) designed and produced by China independently, joined the East China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy (PLAN) on December 26, 2013. It has a length of 156 meters and a width of 18 meters with the full-load displacement exceeding 6,000 tons.

Destroyer Zhengzhou can attack surface ships and submarines alone or in coordination with other naval forces. The warship is also capable of conducting long-range warning detection and regional air defense operations and can take the role of command ship in the area air defense and joint mobile operations of a fleet.