China Military



Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Da Nang, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

DA NANG, Vietnam, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on bilateral ties and the Korean Peninsula situation.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi told Moon that China and South Korea are close neighbors that can not move away and are natural cooperation partners.

The two countries share broad common interests in promoting their economic and social progress, and in realizing regional peace, stability and prosperity, said Xi.

He added that friendly exchanges and win-win cooperation have always been the main theme of China-South Korea diplomatic relations since they were forged 25 years ago, while China places importance on its relations with South Korea.

China stands ready to join hands with South Korea to push for the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, Xi said, as good bilateral ties are in accordance with the trend of history and time, as well as the common expectation of the two peoples.

Noting that the China-South Korea relations are at a crucial stage, Xi said both sides need to respect each other's core interests and major concern, maintain political mutual trust, and enhance communication and coordination.

Xi reiterated China's stance on the issue of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

He stressed that on such high-stake issues, the two sides should take an attitude that is responsible to history, to bilateral ties and to both peoples, and make decisions that can stand the test of history, so as to steadily move forward bilateral relations in the right direction.

Noting the important leading role of high-level interactions on bilateral ties, Xi welcomed South Korea's foreign minister to visit China this month.

Xi said the two countries need to make an over-all plan for developing bilateral ties in the next stage and discuss how to expand cooperation in international and regional affairs.

He urged both sides to deepen practical cooperation and communication in various fields, so as to better serve the interests of the two peoples.

Moon congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and his re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, saying he supports Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

South Korea supports the Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to actively participate in its implementation, he said, while calling for concerted efforts to resume bilateral high-level exchanges and cooperation in various fields as soon as possible.

South Korea attaches importance to China's concern on the THAAD issue, and has no intention to harm China's interests of strategic security, Moon said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation.

Xi told Moon that China sincerely hopes for the best for the peninsula, and encourages South Korea to resume contact and dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and restart cooperation for reconciliation.

China is willing to maintain communication with South Korea on promoting peace, stability and talks, as well as avoiding conflicts on the peninsula, said Xi.

South Korea appreciates China's positive role on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, stands ready to maintain close communication and coordination with China, and insists on solving the issue in a peaceful manner to protect peace on the peninsula, said Moon.

Last month, China and South Korea agreed to bring bilateral cooperation back to normal "as soon as possible."

"Enhancing communication and cooperation is in accordance with the common interests of China and South Korea. Both sides agree to return communication and cooperation in various fields to the normal track as soon as possible," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moon said days earlier that South Korea should rapidly develop relations with China, in accordance with the size of bilateral trade and beyond the issue on the U.S. THAAD missile interception system.

After attending the APEC meeting in Vietnam's Da Nang on Nov. 10-11, Xi will pay state visits to Vietnam and Laos on Nov. 12-14.