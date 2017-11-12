Dubai Airshow opens with Chinese elements ramping up appearance

DUBAI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 15th edition of the biennial Dubai Airshow kicked off here on Sunday, as China's Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) and air force acrobatic team are ramping up appearance in this third-largest such gatherings.

The airshow, which features an international turnouts of 160 commercial and military aircraft, invited for the first time the Chinese Air Force's August 1st Air Demonstration Team, which will demonstrate with seven J-10 aerobatic fighter jets its acrobatic skills.

Moreover, AVIC is also bringing aircraft including unmanned aerial vehicles to the airshow, Executive Vice President Zhang Xinguo introduced, adding that with an integral solution to the UAV system, AVIC is providing a more consumer-friendly service to its users.

Hosting around 1,200 exhibitors, 100 of them for the first time, the airshow includes a space forum, produced in partnership with the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, and a summit for drones, a cargo zone and a conference "Airport Solutions Dubai."

Organizers behind the event said last month the show will highlight the future of travel, including space travel and new technology.

"We are looking forward to an exciting and successful Dubai Airshow 2017," said Michele van Akelijen, Managing Director of show organizers Tarsus F&E LLC Middle East. "The Dubai Airshow truly represents the centre of the aerospace industry and we are pleased to welcome the industry's key players from around the globe."

The airshow is scheduled on Nov. 12-16, and is expecting over 70,000 visitors.