China, Vietnam pledge to promote maritime cooperation, maintain peace in South China Sea

Xinhuanet
Xinhuanet
Zhang Tao
Zhang Tao
Time
2017-11-13
HANOI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam agreed here Sunday to properly handle maritime issues, promote maritime cooperation in various forms, including joint development, and strive to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

