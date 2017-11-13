China Military
HOME
CMC
News
Departments
Leaders
ARMED FORCES
Army
Navy
Air Force
Rocket Force
Strategic Support Force
Armed Police Force
Reserve Force
Eastern Theater Command
Southern Theater Command
Western Theater Command
Northern Theater Command
Central Theater Command
CHINA
Top Stories
Exchanges
Exercises
Weaponry Equipment
MOOTW
Features
Special Reports
Other
OPINIONS
VOICES
Ministry of National Defense
Military Services
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Other Sources
WORLD
World Military News
World Military Analysis
INT'L REPORTS
Int'l Media Reports on China
Int'l Militaries Reports on China
MEDIA
Photos China
Photos World
Videos
BILINGUAL
News
Opinions
Photos
SOCIETY
Search
Search
CHINA
Top Stories
China, Vietnam pledge to promote maritime cooperation, maintain peace in South China Sea
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Zhang Tao
Time
2017-11-13
A
+
-
HANOI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam agreed here Sunday to properly handle maritime issues, promote maritime cooperation in various forms, including joint development, and strive to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.
Related News
We Recommend
Reform brings China closer to strong army goal
2017-09-13
In-depth: A close look at Chinese airborne troops
2017-08-30
Will US Navy learn from McCain tragedy?
2017-08-23
Most Viewed
Chinese, Pakistani pilots in night flight training
2017-09-25
Chinese, Pakistan air forces conduct joint combat training in Xinjiang
2017-09-21
H-6K fighter bombers take off in the rain
2017-09-13
Special reports
Celebrating 90th Anniversary of Founding of Chinese PLA
2017-07-25
International Army Games 2017
2017-07-24
NPC,CPPCC Annual Sessions 2017
2017-03-04
Photos
Attack helicopters lift off at night
2017-11-10
Live-fire test in plateau area
2017-11-10
Army soldiers perform phase maintenance on armored vehicles
2017-11-09
Continue...
Copyright @China Military. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.