Xi calls for advancing of China-Vietnam ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a welcoming banquet held by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

HANOI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Sunday called for advancing the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership while attending a welcoming banquet.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang held a banquet for Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the International Convention Center.

Xi stressed that his state visit to Vietnam aims to consolidate traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation and chart out future for bilateral ties.

The fact that China and Vietnam both follow the leadership of Communist parties and socialist road, jointly strengthen solidarity and cooperation, as well as seek prosperity, is in line with the fundamental interests of both peoples and conducive to the peace, stability and development of the region and the world, said Xi.

Xi urged the two countries continue to be good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners.

Trong, on behalf of the Vietnamese party, government and people, extended warm welcome to Xi, saying that Vietnam and China are neighbors with traditional friendship.

Vietnam attaches great importance to Vietnam-China ties and is willing to work together with China to enhance traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation and ensure sustainable, healthy and stable development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Trong said.

Trong believed that Xi's visit will inject new impetus to the bilateral ties.

Xi arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for a state visit to the Southeast Asian country. It is his second visit to Vietnam as China's head of state and top CPC leader. His previous state visit was in 2015.