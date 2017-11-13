Chinese Air Force's August 1st team excites Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Six J-10 aerobatic fighter jets of the Chinese Air Force's August 1st Air Demonstration Team demonstrated their acrobatic skills for the first time in the history of the Dubai Airshow which started on Sunday in its 15th edition.

The six jets showed formations like barrel rolls, vertical stunts and parallel flights in the shape of triangle.

Shen Jinke, spokesman of the PLA Air Force, said earlier in the month, the air force is ready for pragmatic exchange and cooperation in more fields and many levels with air forces of other countries and to make new contributions to peace and development.

Several visitors of the airshow expressed their excitement about the Chinese aerial show.

"I think it is very good that China shows aerial stunts here at the Dubai Airshow," Mansour Janbi, COO of Arab Express Aviation said.

Florian Descargues, an IT support specialist of Airbus, was not aware that the fighter jets he filmed were Chinese, saying that it is just "extraordinary. I filmed everything with my smartphone."

Omar Alhoshan, founder of Alhoshan Aviation, a Saudi-based consulting-firm, said the display shows "a very nice formation. we saw some very good stunts," adding that "it is important that China shows up in the Gulf region. China is the biggest consumer in aviation, so they must be here at the airshow."

The five-day Dubai Airshow runs through Thursday.