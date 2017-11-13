International Peacekeeping Seminar held in Nanjing

Photo shows that participants gather at the seminar.

By Ou Renguo, Miao Hua and Yang Huanhuan

NANJING, Nov. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Jointly hosted by the Peacekeeping Affairs Office of China's Ministry of National Defense and the International Relations Institute of the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT), the seminar on "The Strategy of Going Global in a New Era and Innovative Development of Peacekeeping Work in the PLA" was held on Friday and Saturday in Nanjing.

Over 70 experts from 40 units, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Central Military Commission, Theater Commands, PLA Army, local universities and academic institutions, peacekeeping troops and military academies, participated in the seminar.

Those at the seminar conducted in-depth discussions on the following three aspects: the status quo and challenges of UN peacekeeping operations, the strategic significance and challenges in the PLA's participation in the UN peacekeeping operations in the new era, as well as the PLA's participation and implementation of the UN peacekeeping operations.

It is learnt that the UN peacekeeping operation has nearly 70 years of history and China has participated in UN peacekeeping operations for nearly 30 years. And the PLA has made an important contribution to safeguarding world peace and security.

In recent years, with the improvement of China's international status, the number and scale of the PLA’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations have continuously expanded. The structure of its military forces has continuously optimized, its geographic distribution has continuously expanded, and its rank of service has continuously been promoted.

At present, China has sent the largest number of peacekeepers among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"As of the end of October 2017, China has dispatched more than 36,000 military personnel to UN peacekeeping operations and there are currently 2,506 people carrying out missions in eight mission areas, demonstrating in concrete terms the image of the PLA as an army of victory and iron discipline, and an army of peace," said an officer of the Peacekeeping Affairs Office of the Ministry of National Defense.

The Chinese peacekeepers responded positively to the concept of "building a community of shared future for mankind" proposed by President Xi Jinping and used concrete actions to promote China’s peacekeeping work in the new era, he added.

Major Gen. Wang Jingwu, dean of the International Relations Institute of the NUDT, said that since taking up international peacekeeping training in 1989, the institute has trained over 3,000 international peacekeeping personnel, including UN senior commanders, military observers, staff officers, and key personnel of peacekeeping troops for the PLA.

According to Major Gen. Wang, the institute leads international peacekeeping personnel training, international peacekeeping theory research and other aspects and has played a unique role in the comprehensive implementation of President Xi's "Going Global" strategy and has been highly praised by the UN officials.