Chinese defense minister meets Zimbabwe Defense Forces commander

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Chang Wanquan met with General Constantine Guveya Chiwenga, commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, in Beijing on Nov 10.

Chang said that in recent years, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Robert Mugabe, bilateral relations between China and Zimbabwe have maintained healthy and stable development, and the multi-field cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries has yielded fruitful results.

China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, constantly strengthen cooperation between the two militaries, Chang added.

The success of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) not only holds major significance to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also will have a profound impact on world peace and development, said Chang.

Chiwenga said that the important decisions and deployments made by the 19th CPC National Congress are of great referential significance for Zimbabwe to push forward its national development Zimbabwe thanks China for its long-time selfless help and is willing to further strengthen exchanges with China at all levels, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, so as to promote further development of bilateral state and military relations between the two countries.