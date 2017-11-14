CMC to standardize benefits for senior military officials

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has released a regulation to standardize the benefits for military officials at or above corps level, including offices, housing, cars and medical services.

The regulation also requires such officials to have the appropriate number of staff as stipulated, showing the CMC's determination to strict military governance, it said.

The regulation is aimed at fully implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the CPC's eight-point code on frugality issued five years ago, it said.

It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.