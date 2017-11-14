Zhongguancun boosts civil-military integration

The preliminary heats of the first ever Zhongguancun Civilian and Military Integration Challenge Competition open at Beijing Civil-Military Integration Innovation Workshop on Nov 11. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The preliminary heats of the first ever Zhongguancun Civilian and Military Integration Challenge Competition opened at the Beijing Civil-Military Integration Innovation Workshop on Nov 11.

Some 95 solutions or innovations including 55 from Beijing entered the head-to-head competition. The solutions are new ideas and creative designs in civil and military mutual transformation, innovative crafts, technologies and products.

According to the organizing committee of the competition, the finals and awards ceremony will be held in early December.

Zhang Xiaoming, head of the civil-military integration innovation working department of Zhongguancun Science Park's administrative committee, said that the theme of the competition is "Integration, innovation and technology boost the military".

He said that the competition has no restrictions as to scope, thresholds, and form, but aims to give freedom to all participants, who are teams and individuals from private companies, State-owned enterprises, universities, scientific research institutions, social organizations and military universities.

Highlights of the competition are cutting-edge technologies including air bearing micro-generators, a wing camber adaptive technology, hydrogen fuel cells, and a negative oxygen ion nano new material; they and other entries show the booming development of civil-military integrated technologies.

Zhang Xiaoming said that the solution providers come from all over China, including first-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as second and third tier cities with strong R&D bases like Chongqing, Xi'an, Changchun, Shenyang, Wuhan and Tianjin, and even the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Yinchuan and other western provinces and cities.

The experts committee consists of 77 experts specialized in the fields of technology, military matters, enterprises, investment, and policy. Their job is to select effective solutions that meet the demands of military development.

Projects will be awarded in the six key fields of navigation and communication, perception and recognition, unmanned systems, networking and information security, electric power plants and new mechanisms.

Projects awarded for leading technological achievements will be recommended for policy support from Zhongguancun Science Park.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Academy of Military Sciences, and the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army, the competition is hosted by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee and the government of Beijing's Haidian district.

The experts committee discusses applied solutions looking for those that meet the demands of military development. [Photo/chinanews.com]