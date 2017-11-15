Chinese naval training ship concludes visit to Sri Lanka

Chinese midshipmen aboard the PLA Navy's training ship Qi Jiguang wave to people when leaving the Colombo Harbour after a four-day friendly visit to Sri Lanka on Nov 14, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiao Meng)

COLOMBO HARBOUR, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15 (ChinaMil) -- The training ship Qi Jiguang attached to the PLA Navy's Dalian Naval Academy departed from Colombo Harbour after a four-day friendly visit to Sri Lanka at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Duirng the visit, superintendent of the Dalian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming, who is also commander of the training ship's ocean-going visit mission, met with Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, commander of the Sri Lankan Navy, and Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, commander of the Western Naval Area.

He met with 12 Sri Lankan military officers who once studied in Chinese naval colleges.

The Chinese sailors and midshipmen were invited to attend a reception held by Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle to welcome the visiting Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang.

They also visited Sri Lanka's National Defense University and naval ships.

The Chinese side held a deck reception on the Qi Jiguang ship on Monday evening. More than 220 guests including State Minister of Defence for Sri Lanka Dinendra Ruwan Wijewardene, Sri Lankan Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Rear Admiral Neil Rosayro, chief of staff of the Sri Lankan Navy, and Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang attended the reception

The Qi Jiguang training ship opened to public visit and received more than 1,800 local residents in three days from Nov. 11 to 13.

The ship is scheduled to visit Thailand after leaving Sri Lanka.

(Qiao Meng, Sui Yuwei, Wang Panglei)

Rear Admiral Yan Zhengming (R), superintendent of the Dalian Naval Academy and commander of the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang's ocean-going visit mission, shakes hands with local residents who see off the training ship at the Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka on Nov 14, 2017. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Qiao Meng)