Chinese peacekeepers begin to return from South Sudan

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The first echelon of China's third peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan has returned after finishing a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Since Dec. 2016, the battalion has completed 39 long-distance armed guards and 18 arms checks in refugee camps in South Sudan. The peacekeepers also handled 38 cases of people armed with guns entering forbidden zones and stopped 105 thefts.

They also performed tasks including patrolling urban areas and protecting civilian regions. The battalion won high praise from the United Nations, the local government and other peacekeeping forces.

The 700 officers and soldiers of the battalion will return in four groups by the end of this month.