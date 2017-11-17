China, the Philippines reaffirm commitment to exercise self-restraint in South China Sea

China and the Philippines reaffirmed their commitment to exercise self-restraint in the South China Sea on Thursday, after tensions eased in the region and bilateral ties improved.

"Both sides agree to exercise self-restraint in the South China Sea and avoid actions that will complicate or expand the disputes, or affect the peace and stability of the region," the joint statement said.

The two sides agree to continue discussions on confidence-building measures to increase mutual trust, the statement added.

This is the second time the two sides have made such a commitment. The first was in a joint statement from the two countries when Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited China in October 2016.

"The statements show that both sides are committed to controlling the disputes in the South China Sea, as well as their shared determination to keep the situation stable," said Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

The two countries said that the situation in the South China Sea has become generally more stable as a result of cooperative efforts between China, the Philippines and other ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, the Thursday statement said.

In the statement, they also agreed to avoid the use of force to resolve their differences over the South China Sea.

Both sides agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation in areas such as marine environmental protection, disaster risk reduction, and possible cooperation in marine scientific research, the statement added.

They further agreed to continue to actively advance consultations and negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and ensure the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in its entirety.

The joint statement was issued during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's official visit to the Philippines at Duterte's invitation.

Both sides recognized that bilateral relations have achieved a positive turnaround and momentum through joint efforts, and agreed to advance relations in a sustained and pragmatic manner on the basis of mutual respect, sincerity, equality, and mutual benefit, the statement added.

The statement and the recent meeting between the two countries' presidents are significant as the future of bilateral ties is clearer and consensus is enhanced on issues with shared concerns, such as the South China Sea, Li said.

In a statement issued by Duterte following the meeting of ASEAN leaders in Manila, the alleged "concern" over China's actions in the South China Sea was removed, voanews.com reported.

The statement suits the situation in the South China Sea, with the situation easing and moving toward a positive direction, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Thursday.