Chinese air force chief meets with Zambian counterpart

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (ChinaMil) -- Lieutenant General Ding Laihang, commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), met with the visiting commander of the Zambian Air Force (ZAF) Lieutenant General Eric Mwaba Chimese, in Beijing on Thursday.

Ding said that since the establishment of the China-Zambia diplomatic ties, the cooperation in various fields between the two countries has kept developing. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Zambian Defense Force have also witnessed their long-term and close cooperation, as evidenced by the frequent high-level exchange of visits and communication in professional fields, Ding said.

The Chinese air force attaches importance to developing relations with the Zambian air force, and is willing to continuously offer assistance within its available resources to the development of the Zambian air force, so as to further strengthen the traditional friendly cooperative relations between the two air forces, Ding told his Zambian counterpart.

Chimese said that the Zambia-China relations have been developing smoothly in recent years, Zambia regards China as its strategic partner and is willing to deepen exchange and cooperation with China in various fields. He thanked the Chinese government and military for their long-term selfless assistance to Zambian people and military.

The Zambian air force attaches great importance to developing relations with the Chinese air force and is willing to constantly expand the fields of exchange and cooperation between the two air forces, Chimese added.