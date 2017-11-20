China's army organizes 19-unit standby peacekeeping force

The Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has organized a standby peacekeeping force of 19 units.

An army statement on Saturday said the 19 units are divided into six services -- infantry, engineer, transport, guard, quick reaction and helicopter crew.

China registered an 8,000-strong standby peacekeeping force at the United Nations in September, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Currently the army has nine troops serving the UN peacekeeping missions, accounting for 91.5 percent of China's peacekeeping force.

With a standby force, China's peacekeeping force will improve its combat readiness and be able to respond to emergencies more efficiently, said You Haitao, vice commander of the PLA Army.

About 36,000 Chinese servicemen and women have served in UN peacekeeping missions, with 13 sacrificing their lives in the past 27 years.