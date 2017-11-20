PLA opens website for tip-offs

The Central Military Commission (CMC) has announced the opening of an online report site on Sunday that the public can use to report or provide information on illegal behavior related to the military, either anonymously or by real name.

The system is operated by 81.cn, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) news website, under the guidance of the CMC network public opinion bureau.

Illicit behavior include falsifying a military unit or membership; publishing information that is harmful or insulting to the military; attacking the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the PLA; and using online accounts without approval or revealing a soldier's personal identity, according to the PLA Daily.

There are actually very few cases of leaking military information since most officers and enlisted personnel are aware of the need to keep secrets, Li Daguang, a professor at the PLA's National Defense University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

"The troops have very strict rules on the use of communications, and some soldiers are restricted in the use of their cell phones," said Li, who added that no doubt the public will most likely protect any military secrets that are vital to national defense and should be strictly confidential.

The purpose of the new platform is also to convey the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, create a better network management system, and maintain a clean cyberspace that is relevant to the military, the PLA Daily newspaper reported on Sunday.

The CMC report platform has the tip-offs classified in four categories - websites, new media, information that is harmful to the army and irregular online behavior of military members.

"As communications technology matures and gets more diverse, it gets easier for people to release information on the military, especially on the new media and social media, which are poorly regulated," Wang Sixin, a Communications University of China law professor, explained to the Global Times.

Military information is most often leaked through news reports on research and meetings because of improper screening, Li noted, adding that occasionally some people will pretend to be military personnel and try to trick people, which damages the military's image.

One Sina Weibo user named "junhuo hanmeimei" was investigated by authorities in December 2016, when she posted photos of herself in a military uniform, claiming that she was an officer, reported 81.cn.