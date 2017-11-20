Chinese military chief of staff meets with Pakistani counterpart

General Li Zuocheng (R), member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, meets with Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar (2nd R), the visiting chief of general staff of the Pakistan Army, in Beijing on November 18, 2017. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (ChinaMil) -- General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, met with Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, the visiting chief of general staff of the Pakistan Army, in Beijing on Saturday.

Li said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has expounded China’s opinion and effort on promoting the construction of communities with common destiny for all mankind in his report delivered at the just-concluded 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress.

Facing the complex and changeable security situations, China has been dedicating to building the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Destiny, and firmly supporting Pakistan’s national construction and army building, Li said.

The Chinese military will implement the important consensuses reached between Chinese President Xi and Pakistani leaders, and will work with the Pakistani military to further carry out close communication, deepen exchange and cooperation in various fields including training and equipment, combat terrorism jointly, safeguard common interests and ensure regional security and stability, Li added. The 19th CPC National Congress has drawn a road map for China in its future development，said Bilal, adding that he believed that under Xi’s leadership, China will certainly make new great achievements in its construction in various aspects.

The Pakistani military is willing to work with the Chinese military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and jointly deal with regional security challenges, he added.