China sends first military medical expert team to Mozambique

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21 (ChinaMil) -- The first Chinese military medical expert team to Mozambique left on Monday from the Pudong International Airport in China's Shanghai Municipality for Maputo, capital of Mozambique for a two-month medical assistance task.

The first Chinese military medical expert team consists of nine medical experts from nine departments including surgery, medicine, orthopedics, otolaryngology and intensive care.

These medical experts were selected from the No.81 Hospital, the No.85 Hospital of Wuxi Joint Logistics Center in south China's Jiangsu Province as well as the Hangzhou Sanatorium of the former Nanjing Military Area Command (MAC). Most of them have master’s degrees and above and can independently carry out diagnosis and treatment of common diseases and frequently-occurring diseases.

Before the mission, the Chinese military medical expert team has conducted intensive training focusing on prevention and control of communicable diseases in Africa, common diplomatic etiquette and civil and social conditions, as well as oral and medical English to enhance medical team members' adaptability.

It is reported that after reaching Maputo, the Chinese military medical expert team will mainly provide medical service guidance to the local military hospitals to help them carry out medical and epidemic prevention and medical services.