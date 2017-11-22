China Military

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to an Ulan Muqir troupe (Red Bud Troupe) that travels around northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Tuesday, calling on them to promote literary and artistic innovation and continue producing excellent works.

"In the new era, I hope you can carry forward the fine tradition of Ulan Muqir, put down roots, and serve the herdsmen," Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in the letter.

"I am pleased to see your growth and progress, and I understand your love for the cause, and your deep feelings for the Party and the people," Xi said.

There are 75 Ulan Muqir troupes that bring 7,000 performances to the prairies of Inner Mongolia each year.

Sixteen performers of the Sunite Right Banner Ulan Muqir troupe wrote to Xi recently, saying they were committed to the development of socialist literature and art.

Ulan Muqir is the Mongolian name for a traveling troupe that goes from one grazing site to another, performing for the herdsmen in some of China's most remote areas. Since it was formed in 1957, generations of performers have played for the herdsmen, putting down roots in the prairie.