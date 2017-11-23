Chinese delegation introduces CPC party congress in South Korea

A Chinese delegation introducing the achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) wrapped up its visit Thursday to South Korea.

The delegation, headed by He Yiting, executive vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, started the three-day visit from Tuesday at the invitation of the South Korean foreign ministry.

During the stay, the delegation, who had met with officials from South Korea's National Assembly, political parties and the government, held briefing sessions for senior officials, friendship organizations, media and think tanks, in an effort to introduce the spirit and significance of the CPC party congress.

The South Korea side congratulated on the success of the 19th CPC National Congress and lauded the influence of the party congress to the world.

They said the visit has enhanced understanding of the CPC party congress and China's future development by all circles of South Korea and South Korea stands ready to promote development of South Korea-China relations.