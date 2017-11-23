Senior Chinese military official meets with Myanmar guest

General Li Zuocheng (L), member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, accompanies the visiting Commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) to review the guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) before having a meeting with him in Beijing on November 22, 2017. (mod. gov. cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (ChinaMil) -- General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department under the CMC, held talks with the visiting Commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li said that Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a report at the just-concluded 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress, in which the "two-step" approach for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has been formulated. As Myanmar is a neighbor of China and an important country along the Belt and Road, namely the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, China’s development and prosperity will certainly provide an important opportunity for Myanmar’s development and prosperity.

Facing the complex and changeable regional security situations, the Chinese military is willing to work with the Myanmar military to maintain strategic communication, strengthen exchange of personnel visits, deepen academic communication among military academies, broaden exchanges in such fields as military medical service and training, and promote border defense cooperation, so as to jointly maintain border security, safeguard regional peace and stability for the common interests of the two countries, Li added.

Min Aung Hlaing expressed his congratulation on the successful completion of the 19th CPC National Congress. He said that Myanmar side speaks highly of and thanks China for its support and assistance in maintaining Myanmar’s national peace and stability. Myanmar adheres to the one-China policy, supports China’s stance on the South China Sea issue and is willing to work with China to promote the stable development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional security situations.

Before the meeting, General Li Zuozheng held a welcoming ceremony for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).