BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The PLA air force recently conducted a combat air patrol in the South China Sea, said a military spokesperson on Thursday.

A team of various bombers completed the routine patrol, said spokesman Shen Jinke.

Chinese bombers also conducted training exercises after passing over the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait. The H-6K bombers took off from an inland airport in north China, according to Shen.

The Chinese air force started regular high seas training in 2015.