Chinese Defense Minister meets with Zimbabwean counterpart



Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (R) shakes hands with visiting Oppah Muchinguri (L), chairperson of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and Zimbabwean Defense Minister in Beijing on May 8, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)



BEIJING, May 9 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe met with visiting Oppah Muchinguri, chairperson of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and Zimbabwean Defense Minister in Beijing on Wednesday.

General Wei Fenghe said that since the establishment of China-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations, the bilateral ties have been developing in a healthy and stable manner. Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe have jointly promoted China-Zimbabwe relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership, reached important consensus on co-building the “Belt and Road”, and painted a beautiful blueprint for their bilateral tie development in the future.

In recent years, the exchanges between the two militaries have been even closer, and their pragmatic cooperation has achieved remarkable results in various fields. China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two parties and the two countries, strengthen exchanges in all fields, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and continuously push forward the friendly cooperative relations between the two parties, the two countries and the two militaries.

Ms. Muchinguri said that the ZANU-PF cherishes the friendship with the Communist Party of China (CPC), and appreciates the great achievements made by the CPC in leading China’s national construction. At present, the relationship between China- and Zimbabwe has entered a new historical period with broad prospects.

The Zimbabwean side thanks the Chinese for its long-term support and assistance, and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields and to push the relations between the two parties, the two countries, and the two militaries to a new high, she added.