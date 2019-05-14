Lv Guoying's Art Theory of Qi Mo Ling Xiang



(About the author: Senior Colonel Lv Guoying is a writer, literary critic, director of the Culture Department of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily and editor-in-chief of the Long March Supplement and a senior editor. He has written and published many literature works, commentaries, monographs and hundreds of art reviews. His monographs such as Art of the Three Poles, Road to Future Art (Chinese and English bilingual version), Pottery Madman, Shen Diao and Amazing Chinese People have been reprinted for many times. His commentaries such as Password of Jia's Landscape, Only Crazy Heart Makes Artist and Noble Character helps to enter Fantastic Realm have been reposted by lots of media. Many of Lv Guoying’s works have won important national or military awards.)



By Lv Guoying



Our ancestors created the characters, and the aesthetics was formed in the Shang Dynasty.



Lao-tzu, an ancient Chinese philosopher, said: "Great music has the faintest notes; the great form is without shape. "



Mencius said: "He whose goodness has been filled up is what is called beautiful man. He whose completed goodness is brightly displayed is what is called a great man. "



Zhuang Zhou said: "The heaven and the earth have the highest virtue, but they do not speak a single word."



Plato argued that "Beauty is eternal, absolute, and is the object of rational knowledge, and it subordinates to good. Beauty is really brilliant. "



Aristotle said: "Beauty is the idea, is the form, and is the whole."



Hegel said: "Beauty is the concept of emotional display."



Kant argued that "Beauty is free" and "Beauty is aesthetic judgment".



Joseph Schelling said: "Beauty is limited in the infinite."



Liu Xie said: "Beauty is outside the form".



Zhu Guangqian said: "Beauty of the world is purely the image of the world."



Zong Baihua argued that: "Beauty is in the spiritual environment."



Ye Lang said: "Beauty lies in the form."



Pan Zhichang argued that: "Beauty is the realm of freedom, it lies in the value."



Wang Jianjiang argued that: "Beauty is transcending and Beauty lies in infinity."



Lv Guoying’s Art Theory argues that "Beauty is Qi Mo (animated ink) and Ling Xiang (lifelike representation)". Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both content and form and are the future of art and beauty of creation.



Lv Guoying’s Art Theory of Qi Mo and Ling Xiang consists of a series of new art theories including "Yi Xing Ru Ling, Da Yi Li Xiang", "Ru Qi Hua Mo, Zai Ling Cheng Xiang", "Qi Mo Painting, Ling Xiang Art", "Yi Fa Ling Xiang, Zhi Mei Shen Mei", "Qi Mo Ling Xiang, Gao Xue Da De", "Run Ling Le Jing, Tui Wan Zhu Feng" , "Innovative Art, Transcendent Realm" and “Mei Shi Qi Mo & Ling Xiang” (Beauty is the Spirit).

I

The new series of art theories of Qi Mo (Ink) and Ling Xiang are separate chapters but are also supplementary to each other.



The first chapter "Yi Xing Ru Ling, Da Yi Li Xiang" and second chapter "Ru Qi Hua Mo, Zai Ling Cheng Xiang" are sub-pandect theories. They propose the concepts of Ling Xiang and Qi Mo based on the interpretation of Ling and Form, Qi and Ink and the natural and human codes. The argument from these two chapters is: "Ling Xiang builds the base and Qi Mo constitutes the carrier. "



The third chapter "Qi Mo Painting, Ling Xiang Art" is combined theory. It extends the Ling Xiang and Qi Mo, and puts forward the new concepts of "Qi Mo Painting" and “Ling Xiang Art", and then builds the new form, new language and new argument: "Qi Mo and Ling Xiang build the peak of the art and present the ultimate Beauty."



The fourth chapter "Yi Fa Ling Xiang, Zhi Mei Shen Mei" is pandect theory. It interprets the origin of art and the meaning of law. According to the chapter, the artistic form and other forms are relative art laws. The essence of the law is embodied in the ultimate lead and the fundamentals of art.



The fifth chapter "Qi Mo Ling Xiang, Gao Xue Da De", and sixth chapter "Run Ling Le Jing, Tui Wan Zhu Feng" are complementary theories. They conduct research and interpretation of art, art history, artists and readers (audience). Based on the responsibility and purpose of the aesthetics, these chapters propose that only the highest level of knowledge and moral can reach Qi Mo and Ling Xiang; theoretical innovation controls the future of art and the creation of Beauty builds transcendental realm.



The seventh chapter "Innovative Art, Transcendent Realm" and the eighth chapter “The Realization of Life Ideal 'Ling Xiang'” are extension theories. Based on the analysis of the challenges faced by present literary and artistic creation, the crucial points lying in writers’ and artists’ low-level aesthetic realm, and the inevitable association between artistic phenomenon and aesthetic thought and artistic concept, they put forward that the innovation of artistic thought is the highland of literary and artistic innovation, and is also the core of innovation. The innovation of artistic thought is in the leading position of other elements. The art needs to go beyond the new artistic forms to express the beauty beyond life. The Qi Mo & Ling Xiang Theory carries the outstanding aesthetic thought and artistic tradition, and leads the artistic creation from the realm of necessity into the realm of freedom.

II

The construct of the Qi Mo and Ling Xiang art theory puts forward new conclusions, explores new ideas, and then expands the new category of artistic cognition, builds new system of artistic theory and constructs new aesthetic coordinates from different angles and different levels.

Qi Mo and Ling Xiang art theory proposes new concepts including Ling Xiang, Qi Mo, Qi Mo Painting, Ling Xiang Art, Gaoxue Dade, Runling Lejing and Transcendental Realm. The core concepts include Ling Xiang, Qi Mo, Qi Mo and Ling Xiang, Qi Mo Painting and Ling Xiang Art.



Ling Xiang is the combination of Ling and Form. It is the highest level of aesthetics. Ling Xiang came from the figurative and it went through the form, the abstract, the truth (figurative, imagery, abstract), and finally became the Ling Xiang.



Qi Mo is the combination of Qi and Ink. It is both the highest level of the ink development and the carrier of the Beauty of art. It is the ultimate ink level of heaven and earth together including ink and pen, heaven and people, technology and arts elements. Qi Mo originated from the Xian Ink (Mo) and it went through Yi Ink, Po Ink and Pu Ink (three in one), and ultimately became the Qi Mo (Ink).



The Qi Mo Painting refers to all the creation forms of art and the Qi Mo refers to all the materials, tools and carriers in art creation.



The "painting" in Qi Mo Painting can be literature, drama, folk art, calligraphy, music, dance, movies, television, mass art and so on. The "Ink" of Qi Mo Painting can be text, material, water ink, color ink, watercolor and oil color.



Qi Mo is the way, the method, the channel, the concept, the thought, the road and the main road of art. Ling Xiang is the foundation, the core, the soul, the truth, the good, the Beauty, the truth and the Beauty and the ultimate Beauty.



Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other and are the general principles of literary and artistic creation.



Ling Xiang Art is the future of Form Art and the peak. It is the highest state of Form Art and its transcendental aesthetic. Ling Xiang Art has magnificent and pure Beauty, as well as the rare ethereal, spiritual, harmonious, pure, noble, quiet make it the great Beauty. Only artists with great wisdom, great enlightenment, challenging attitude, freedom of life and self-salvation sacrifice, painstaking attainments can have such achievements.



Qi Mo and Ling Xiang is the ultimate Beauty of artistic creation. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are interwoven and indispensable. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang evolved from the image, the abstract, the truth and finally became Qi Mo and Ling Xiang.

III

Qi Mo and Ling Xiang art theory proposes new ideas. Ling Xiang is the future of Xiang (Form) and Qi Mo is the future of Ink. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other. Ling Xiang Art seeks the ultimate Beauty and reveals the essence of art. Gaoxue Dade sets the tone for Qi Mo and Ling Xiang. Runling Lejing shapes the style of art.



Transcendental Realm leads the creation of art. In other words, such assertion as Ling Xiang is the future of Xiang (Form), Qi Mo is the future of Ink, and that Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other is the core.



Ling Xiang is the future of Form. The evolution and the development of art are the evolution and the development of Form. From derives from the universe and it is deeply rooted in the heart. Form is the expression of the heart. According to the history of art, the form evolved from the form, the abstract, the truth and finally became the Ling Xiang. This is the advanced form of art form and alsothe highest art form so far.



Qi Mo is the future of Ink. Ink contains both the natural form and the many strokes and skills amid the development of ink technology, as well as unique artistic modality during the creation of art. The convergence of "three states" of ink is at the highest level and the integration of space and time realm of Ink. After Yi Ink, Po Ink and Pu Ink (three in one), it ultimately became the Qi Mo. It is the future of ink, and also the highest level of development of ink.

Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are interwoven and indispensable. From the figurative Xian Ink to imagery Yi Ink, to abstract Po Ink, and to true Pu Ink, the Xian Ink, Yi Ink, Po Ink and Pu Ink are always combined with the figurative, the imagery, the abstract and the true.



For this reason, when we judge from true Pu Ink to Qi Mo and Ling Xiang, we say that Qi Mo always exist with Ling Xiang, Qi Mo is the ink of Ling Xiang, Ling Xiang is the Qi Mo of ink, both of them are indispensable as they are form and content of each other.



Art Law and Ling Xiang reveal the essence of art. Law is lead and the model. Ling Xiang is the future of Form and the ultimate Beauty. Therefore, Art, Law and Form are the relative laws of art. Art Law and Ling Xiang is the nature of the art and the ultimate law. Ling Xiang pursues Beauty and it does not stagnate.



Beauty is Qi Mo and Ling Xiang. Philosophy breeds aesthetics. Aesthetics is the philosophy of art. Beauty, as the soul of aesthetics, is the object of art. Aesthetics studies beauty. Art shows beauty and creates beauty, while creating beauty is the highest value of art. Transcending life, entering the spiritual realm and pursuing the spiritual realization of life value are the beauty of aesthetics and the highest achievement of modern aesthetics. The manifestation and spiritual realm of the Qi Mo and Ling Xiang transcend the art form, and also transcend the beauty of art, presenting the acme of art and reflecting the aesthetic appreciation of beauty.

IV

The new ideas proposed by Qi Mo and Ling Xiang involve many spheres. For example, "the history of art is the evolutional history of 'Xiang'", "the history of Ink showcases the development of 'Xiang'". Let's take another example, Qi Mo is the highest artistic state and Ling Xiang is the ultimate aesthetic level. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang are both form and content of each other.



Qi Mo and Ling Xiang is the art of philosophy, but also the philosophy of art. Beauty is Qi Mo and Ling Xiang and Qi Mo and Ling Xiang is the art of the future, the Beauty of creation. The "Harmony between Nature and Mankind" sets no limits to exploration. Qi Mo and Ling Xiang pursue Beauty and it does not stagnate.



The law of the Tao is being what it is. Art Law and Ling Xiang pursue the ultimate Beauty and art history must have Tao. The artist must have "name" in order to be considered in the art history and the reader (audience) must have the appreciation to promote the "responsibility". The artist's aesthetic realm determines the artistic realm of the work. The Qi Mo and Ling Xiang is a state of transcendence, and is an artistic form of the spiritual realization of the life ideal.

V

Qi Mo and Ling Xiang constitute new art coordinate system with the artistic creation of Qi Mo and Ling Xiang as the axis and unbounded art as the high ground.



Qi Mo and Ling Xiang consists of the above new concepts, new naming, new conclusions and new ideas. From the philosophical aesthetics, it is nourishing spirit and warming the soul, is the freedom of life and the value of meaning. From the artistic perspective, it is the innovation of art, transcendental realm and the ultimate establishment of Form.

From the artistic form and language, it is the Ling Xiang art. From the artistic techniques (ink method), it is Qi Mo painting. From the aesthetic point of view, it is unbounded art. From the art of law, it is the Art Law and Ling Xiang.

From the relationship between art, art history, artist and audience, it is the peak constituted by Gaoxue Dade and Runling Lejing. It is a brand new art system integrating the past, the present, the future, the West and the East.

VI

Qi Mo and Ling Xiang is philosophical and aesthetics. It is the idea and also a kind of existence. It is a kind of unrealistic context of the Beauty, but also the art, the reality and the creation in the context of reality.

It is an aesthetic form, art materialization, an artistic way, state and method. It takes a lot of thinking, meditation, exploration and other difficult process to believe and admire the philosophy of Qi Mo and Ling Xiang.

The wisdom of the philosophy, good virtue, subversive thinking and creative skills are required to look for this way, build this aesthetic and showcase this art.

Only in this way, Qi Mo and Ling Xiang can bring the Beauty and light up the road ahead.

VII

Lao-tzu said:"Ways which can be spoken of are not the eternal way. Names which can be spoken are not eternal names." It is of vital importance to have the way and names.

To some extent, the history of human civilization is the history of naming. Naming means judgment, cognition and control. It also means innovation, creation and transcendence.

The new art of naming aims to build and establish a new concept of art, to climb and stand the new height of art and enter or feel the new realm of art. New theory and new ideas constitute as the new category new extension and new expansion of artistic cognition. The new view, the new vision are the new observation, new excavation and new understanding of art.

It is also about the new judgment and the new conclusion of the artistic development and the future, the new realm of distance, new construction, new leadership, and new view. This state is purely realm, this construction is the ultimate construction, this lead is aesthetic to the United States, this view constantly beyond.

The new theory and new system is a new category, new extension and new expansion of artistic cognition but also the new realm, new construction, new leadership and new view on the art of poetry and road ahead of the Form.

This is pure realm. This construction is the ultimate construction. This lead is the ultimate aesthetics. And this view constantly goes beyond.

Beijing, May 13, 2019