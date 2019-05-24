Chinese Defense Minister meets with Cambodian guest

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (R) meets with visiting General Sao Sokha, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and commander of the National Military Police, in Beijing on May 24, 2019. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, May 24 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with visiting General Sao Sokha, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and commander of the Cambodian National Military Police, in Beijing on Friday morning.

Gen. Wei Fenghe said that China and Cambodia are close neighbors and true "iron friends" for generations, and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has reached new heights in recent years under the guidance and promotion of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The bilateral military relationship has also enjoyed sustained and sound development, and the Chinese military is willing to work with the Cambodian side to maintain high-level exchanges, promote pragmatic cooperation, jointly guard against major security risks, and constantly consolidate, deepen and elevate the cooperation between the two militaries, Gen. Wei said.

He also hoped that the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the Cambodian National Military Police will strengthen friendly cooperation and contribute to the continuous development of Sino-Cambodian relations.

Gen. Sao Sokha said that Cambodia and China have been friends for generations, and the Cambodian side thank the Chinese side for its long-standing support and assistance in the areas of safeguarding national sovereignty and pursuing economic and social development.

The Cambodian military is willing to cooperate with the Chinese military to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance pragmatic exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push the friendly cooperation between the Cambodian National Military Police and the Chinese People's Armed Police Force to a higher level, Gen. Sao Sokha said.

Wang Ning, commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, also attended the meeting.