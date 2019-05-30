Vietnamese top legislator meets with Chinese state councilor

HANOI, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on bilateral relations.

During the meeting on Monday, Ngan said that Vietnam has always remembered China's huge support to its cause of national liberation, construction and renovation, and developing relations with China has always been a priority in Vietnam's diplomacy.

Hailing China's great achievements of development, the top legislator said the bilateral relations have witnessed a sound momentum of development in recent years with fruitful results achieved in exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

The Vietnamese National Assembly backs the development of military ties between the two countries, she said, hoping that the militaries of the two countries engage in close coordination, well implement relevant mechanism of cooperation, boost collaboration under multilateral frameworks and create a peaceful and stable environment for the social and economic developement of the two countries so as to serve as the main pillars in the development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

For his part, Wei said, China and Vietnam have enjoyed traditional friendship with solid foundation and the two countries have forged a community of a shared future where people of both sides share each other's weal and woe.

With the guidance of the leaders of both countries, the bilateral ties have witnessed steady development with exchanges and cooperation in every sector yielding fruitful results, which should be cherished by the two sides, he said.

The Chinese military is ready to work together with its Vietnamese counterpart to boost communication, push forward cooperation, conduct close coordination and promote mutual trust so as to advance the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries and make positive contribution to the peace and stability in the region, Wei said.

Also on Monday afternoon, Wei met with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.

At the invitation of the Vietnamese defense minister, Wei arrived in Hanoi on Monday for a visit.