China's envoy calls for return to JCPOA track

VIENNA, June 12 (ChinaMil) -- H. E. Mr. Wang Qun, Permanent Representative and Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China(PRC) to the United Nations(UN) and other International Organizations in Vienna, called on parties related to return to the track of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Tuesday.

Amb. Wang said that the Iran nuclear deal is a multilateral agreement approved by the UN Security Council and should be implemented steadily and comprehensively. Regrettably, due to the US extreme pressure and unilateral sanctions, the implementation of the agreement is facing severe challenges, and tensions continue in the Middle East.

The IAEA’s latest quarterly report confirmed for the 15th time that Iran has fulfilled its nuclear obligations stipulated in the agreement. The Chinese side highly appreciates the efforts of the IAEA and Iran.

Amb. Wang pointed out that under the current situation, China expects Iran to continue to fully fulfill its nuclear obligations, and also expects the IAEA to continue to conduct supervision and verification in an objective, fair and professional manner.

At the same time, China fully understands the concerns of the Iranian side and expects the other parties to treat their obligations in a serious and responsible manner. China hopes that the international community will work together to maintain the mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation with Iran, safeguard the promised economic dividends that Iran will enjoy under the agreement, and continue to create favorable conditions for Iran to fulfill its nuclear obligations.

China calls on the US to effectively respond to the concerns of the international community, abandon the practice of extreme pressure and unilateral sanctions, and return to the track of implementing the comprehensive agreement. This is the only realistic and effective way to ease the tension and resolve the Iran nuclear issue, said Amb. Wang.

He emphasized that China has always firmly supported and safeguarded the JCPOA, resolutely fulfilled its commitments and obligations, and firmly safeguarded its legitimate rights and interests at the same time.

As one of the co-chairs of the working group on redesigning Iran's Arak nuclear reactor under the Iran nuclear deal after US pullout, Amb. Wang also introduced China's recent work. He reiterated that China will continue to work with all parties to make unremitting efforts to maintain and implement the JCPOA.