Chinese defense minister meets Nepalese chief of army staff

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Thursday met with visiting Nepalese Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa.

Wei said recent years have seen continuous advancement of the China-Nepal comprehensive cooperative partnership with ever-lasting friendship under the guidance of the leaders of both countries.

China highly appreciates Nepal's firm adherence to the "one China" policy, he said.

Wei stated Chinese military's willingness to work with the Nepalese side to maintain sound development momentum of bilateral military ties, step up long-term planning and top-level design of military cooperation and promote continuous consolidation, deepening and upgrading of the ties between the two militaries.

Thapa expressed Nepal's appreciation towards China's long-term support and help, saying the Nepalese armed forces are willing to beef up cooperation with China in various areas and contribute to deepening Nepal-China friendship.