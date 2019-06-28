China's role in UN peacekeeping commended

QINGDAO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A UN official on Thursday spoke highly of China's role in the UN peacekeeping missions.

The Chinese peacekeeping standby force has provided strong support for UN peacekeeping missions, said UN Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations Carlos Humberto Loitey, describing China's sense of mission in peacekeeping as admirable.

Loitey made the remarks on the sidelines of the on-going 7th ASEAN Regional Forum Peacekeeping Experts' Meeting held in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong Province.

China's 8,000-strong personnel to the UN peacekeeping standby force had all completed elevation within the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System as of February 2019. Five units have reached Level-3 preparedness out of the four levels.

Loitey said China was a major contributor of uniformed peacekeepers and had sent personnel to countries like Sudan, South Sudan, Lebanon, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali.

He commended the performance of Chinese peacekeepers, saying that they were very professional, had a strong sense of responsibility and demonstrated tenacious combat capabilities.