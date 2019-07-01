Red tours launched in central China

ZHENGZHOU, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in central China's Henan Province have launched a "red tourism season" to help pass on the spirit of Red Army soldiers.

"Red tours" usually take visitors to places where revolutionary figures once lived and worked. These tours have been booming in China in recent years.

According to the provincial department of culture and tourism, four "red tour routes" have been initiated, with visitors taken to experience the former sites of the Long March, the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the Chinese People's War of Liberation.

The activities will last until September. Red tour sites in a variety of places in Henan will charge no money for tickets in July and August.