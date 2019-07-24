China establishing modernized weaponry, equipment system: white paper

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's armed forces are optimizing the overall composition of weaponry and equipment and coordinating the efforts of all services and arms in this regard, a white paper said Wednesday.

The armed forces are promoting the balanced development of main battle equipment, information systems, and support equipment, with a view to comprehensively raising standardization, serial development and interoperability, according to the white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," released by the State Council Information Office.

Old equipment is being phased out, with a system created that mainly comprises new and high-tech weaponry and equipment, it said.