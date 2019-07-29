CISM officials inspect Wuhan for Military World Games

WUHAN, China, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from the International Military Sports Council (CISM) concluded its five-day inspection tour of the host city of the 7th World Military Games here on Saturday.

The delegation consists of five officials from relevant departments of the CISM. They visited the sports venues, the newly-built Military Village and East Lake, the venue for sailing, marathon and cycling events, and were briefed on the progress in preparatory work.

Rafael Pinheiro, Sports Committees Manager of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) expressed his anticipation for a successful Games, saying that some of the preparatory work for the Games here has exceeded the requirements previously agreed upon.

About 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries and regions are expected to participate in the 7th Military World Games slated for Oct. 18-27, 2019.