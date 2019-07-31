Int'l Army Games 2019 in Korla finishes preparation

URUMQI, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The International Army Games 2019 in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has finished preparation work, military sources said Tuesday.

The games will be held in 10 countries including China, Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan starting Aug. 3. The Chinese army will host and take part in four competitions in Korla.

All participating teams are now in place and are undergoing adaptive training.

China has been invited to take part in the games initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense for the past six years and first became a joint host of the competition in 2017.