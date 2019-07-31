TV documentary on Chinese weaponry to air Thursday

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A TV documentary about Chinese weaponry and military equipment will be aired starting Aug. 1, China's Army Day.

The documentary was co-produced by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence and China Central Television (CCTV). It will be broadcast at prime time on CCTV 9, the documentary channel of state TV.

The documentary is comprised of five episodes, telling of the development of China's first hydrogen bomb, an amphibious armored vehicle, a military attack helicopter, a type of rifle and a frigate, according to its producers Monday.

Focusing on people behind these military projects, the filming team has interviewed over 180 people in more than 30 military institutions across China. The documentary will display their spirit of self-reliance, hard work, dedication and innovation, a staff member of its production team said.