Xi signs orders to award merit citations to individuals, military unit

Xinhuanet
Chen Zhuo
2019-07-31 19:27:09
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to award merit citations to four individuals and one military unit.

