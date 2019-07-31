CHINA
Xi signs orders to award merit citations to individuals, military unit
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2019-07-31 19:27:09
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to award merit citations to four individuals and one military unit.
