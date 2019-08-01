7th Military World Games torch relay begins on Aug 1 in Nanchang

Nanchang readies for MWG torch relay, July 31, 2019. /CGTN photo

The torch relay for the 7th Military World Games (MWG) will start on Aug 1, Thursday, in Nanchang City, south China's Jiangxi Province.

Thursday also marks China's Army Day, as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was founded 92 years ago on August 1, 1927, in Nanchang.

A total of 2,019 torchbearers have been selected for the relay, including 1,000 military personnel from China and foreign countries.

Military and martyr’s family members, outstanding demobilized soldiers, athletes, coaches and people from all walks of life will also participate in the event.

After Nanchang, which is known as "city of heroes," torchbearers will go through other places of cultural and historical significance in China, including Beijing, Xibaipo in Hebei Province, Shanghai, Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, Gutian in Fujian Province, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, Zunyi in Guizhou Province, Xi'an and Yan'an in Shaanxi Province, as well as various force points before finally arriving in central China's Wuhan, the Games' host city.

MWG torch revealed, May 30, 2019. /Xinhua Photo

The torch for the Wuhan Games has been named "Peace and Glory."

It is expected to carry the message of "peace, development and friendship," according to Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, who unveiled the torch design in late May.

The Military World Games is scheduled to open on October 18 in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

More than 10,000 military athletes from over 100 countries will gather to compete in 27 sports.

Known as "Military's Olympics," the event includes Olympic Games sports like football, equestrian, swimming and basketball alongside militaristic competitions like military pentathlon, naval pentathlon and parachuting.